Generate CSS is nearly here – get 25% off tickets now!

Generate is returning to London on 26 September – that's this Thursday! Brought to you by leading design brands net, Web Designer and Creative Bloq, Generate CSS will bring you everything you’ve come to expect from previous years but this time as a concentrated single-day event focused on delivering skills and insight from some of the world’s biggest CSS superstars.

What's more, right now you can save 25% on tickets – just enter the code CREATIVEBLOQ25 at the checkout.

Taking place at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, Generate CSS will bring you great sessions on everything CSS, covering everything including the latest specifications, creating revolutionary new layouts or assembling smooth UI animations. But that’s not all there is to enjoy: you’ll also get to meet fellow designers, pick the brains of CSS experts, get hands on with the latest tech and let off some steam with our light-hearted breakout activities. And even after the conference itself has drawn to a close, there’s still plenty of fun on offer: your ticket also secures your entry to the Generate CSS after party – so make sure you don’t miss any of the revelries!

So whether you’re a professional looking to polish your styling skills or a newcomer eager to learn one of the web’s most flexible languages, we look forward to seeing you there!

Generate CSS, the conference for web designers, takes place at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London on 26 September 2019.

Related articles: