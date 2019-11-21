GenerateJS launched and first speakers revealed

Generate – the conference for web designers and developers – is coming back to Shoreditch, London in April 2020. Following on from the roaring success of its first short-form conference Generate CSS, it’s back but this time out it’s all about JavaScript.

GenerateJS – brought to you by leading design brands net and Creative Bloq – brings with it a host of top-quality speakers offering inspiring talks on all things JavaScript. Learn about the latest libraries, find out about the most fashionable frameworks and how JavaScript can be used in a modern-day developer’s workflow.

Here are just three things to be excited about.

01. Jeremy Keith is back

After the success of his closing talk at Generate CSS, we’re thrilled to announce that Jeremy Keith will returning to GenerateJS. The author, speaker and web developer will be delivering our closing keynote, Going Offline, telling audiences all about the awesome power of service workers and how they can allow you to design and develop websites that work even when users are offline. Your worries of Wi-Fi outages and 4G coldspots will soon be a thing of the past.

02. Remy Sharp signs up

There’s plenty of fresh faces on the GenerateJS lineup too: it also gives us great pleasure to reveal that Remy Sharp will also appear and deliver our opening keynote. The founder and curator of ffconf, the UK based JavaScript conference, manager of the jQuery for Designers website and co-author of Introducing HTML5, Sharp will be harking back to coding’s nostalgic – and deeply user-unfriendly – roots. Encouraging you to revel in the creative spirit of hacking together creaking contraptions, he’ll show you how to put together delightfully slow, old retro loading screens using JavaScript.

03. Even more to be announced!

But there’s a lot more on offer. Not only are there many exciting speakers still to be announced, there is so much more to make the whole day an experience not to be missed. You’ll have the chance to mingle with other like-minded developers, get involved with inspiring breakout sessions, receive a free professional headshot for your portfolio, enjoy a mouth-watering lunch, chat with JavaScript experts and get interactive with some great web tech.

As if this wasn’t enough to make you want to get your hands on a GenerateJS ticket, you can unwind after the conference finishes and join fellow attendees and speakers for a free beverage or two in the bar.

And if you get your ticket now, you can save a whopping £110 off the full price: head on over and get yours now.

