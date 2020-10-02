Get Kindle Unlimited FREE in limited Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon has announced a free, three-month trial offer to Kindle Unlimited to all its Prime members, ahead of its 13 October Amazon Prime Day event.

If you love reading fiction and non-fiction, enjoy your audiobooks, and like getting into your favourite magazines on the move, this is a great deal for you. Kindle Unlimited offers around a million book titles, thousands of audiobooks, and (virtual) stacks of mags. And you don't even need to own a Kindle, as the Kindle Unlimited app works on a range of devices. Although a monthly subscription would usually cost $24/£24, if you have Amazon Prime, this three month trial will cost you exactly nothing.

This trial deal is also perfectly timed for those who want to get a temporary Prime membership to make the most of the forthcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals (with a view of cancelling it after the trial period). The offer is limited, however, and will close on 14 October, so get over to the Kindle Unlimited page to take advantage of it now. Want more options on which ereader's best for you? Check out our best ereaders page.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: 3 months FREE

Save $/£23.97: If you're a Prime member, you can now access a million e-books, thousands of audiobooks and loads of your favourite magazines, all for free.

Offer ends 14 October 2020.

View Deal

PLUS, get Amazon Music Unlimited today under $1/£1

If you're looking for some music to go alongside your new reading, take advantage of Amazon's four-month subscription to Music Unlimited for $0.99/£0.99.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99¢ / 99p

If you're a Prime member and new to Amazon Music Unlimited in the US or UK, you're eligible to get four months' access to 60 million tracks for less than a buck. If you're not a Prime member, don't worry! You'll get three months. Offer ends 14 October 2020.

View Deal

Join Amazon Prime today

Amazon Prime membership | 30 day free trial

Haven't become a Prime member yet? Whether you want to make the most of the Kindle Unlimited or Music Unlimited, we advise all non-Prime members to start their free trial now, to make the most of all the amazing Prime Day deals, starting 13 October.

View Deal

Read more: