Apple's huge new 2021 iMac design sounds phenomenal

If there's an Apple product that's overdue a design refresh, it has to be the company's famous all-in-one desktop computer, the iMac. With a look that's been somewhat stagnant for millennia (well, since 2012), the iMac is sporting one of Apple's most dated designs. But it seems that could all change this year.

Rumours have been flying for a while regarding Apple's plans to launch a brand new iMac in 2021, and that it will likely feature the company's groundbreaking new M1 chip. And if new leaks are to be believed, it could also feature a whopping new display size, which could put some of the best 4K monitors to shame.

The iMac could finally be in for a redesign (Image credit: Apple)

According to established Apple leaker L0vetodream, as spotted by 9to5Mac, the new 2021 iMac will feature a display that's "really big, bigger than the biggest one". Given that the current largest iMac is 27 inches, we could be looking at a new model that's at least 32 inches (this is generally the next size up for monitors).

And this fits previous rumours that Apple is planning a design reminiscent of Apple's sleek (but ludicrously expensive) Pro Display XDR (below), which features tiny bezels, an ultra-slim body and a 32-inch display. Indeed, if Apple does reduce the iMac's bezels, it could achieve a larger display within a similar overall profile to the current 2020 iMac.

The new design could be based on Apple's Pro Display XDR (Image credit: Apple)

With Apple also said to be planning a range of brand new colours for the 2021 iMac, it seems the company is certainly planning to go all-out when it comes to giving the classic computer some much-needed design love.

And if the M1 chip does indeed make its way to the iMac, it could become the ultimate desktop for creatives. It sounds like the machines in our best computers for graphic design list had better start making a (very large) space.

