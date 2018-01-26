Give your photos an expert touch with this bundle

Adobe has set the bar high for photo editing and so much more with Photoshop. You can take your work to the next level by learning to use this incredible tool through the expert-led training of the Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle. You can get this collection of courses on sale now for a special price of just $19 (approx. £14).

Photoshop is a powerful program, but its features can appear overwhelming when you're first learning it. This bundle will take away your concerns by teaching you the ins and outs of the app so that you can master every aspect of it.

You'll get access to eight courses packed with 214 lessons, each with actionable information that will teach you how to master lighting effects, create cinematic gradients, colour black and white photos and much more.

The courses in the Adobe Photoshop and Editing Mastery Bundle are valued at $1,210 altogether. You can get the bundle on sale right now for just $19 (approx. £14). That's an amazing amount of savings on a course that every photographer will love, so grab this deal while you can.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at:deals@creativebloq.com.

Related articles: