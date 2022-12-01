Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet

By Daniel Piper
published

Gamers, you'll want to see this.

Google Doodle depicting a pixelated Jerry Lawson
(Image credit: Google)

Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet.

Today's Google Doodle honours Jerry Lawson, one of the fathers of modern gaming, on his 82nd birthday. And rather than a simple doodle, this one's practically an entire retro gaming system. (Check out the best retro games consoles for more vintage fun.)

As well as various 8-bit platformers and Pong-esque puzzlers, the doodle dashboard features a level editor, which lets users design a game of their own. Along with the ill-fated 'Fairchild' games console, Lawson created was part of the team that created the commercial video game cartridge. On its Doodle archive page (opens in new tab), Google explains that the games were designed by three American guest artists and game designers: Davionne GoodenLauren Brown, and Momo Pixel.

See more

This is by no means the first awesome Easter egg we've seen from Google. From the Batman searchlight to infamous Suez Canal debacle, the company loves to jump on a viral topic. For some of the most ingenious examples, check out our roundup of the best Google Easter eggs.

