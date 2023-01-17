Simple graph reveals the 2 worst types of design client

By Rosie Hilder
published

It's all about the money.

All freelancers know there are downsides to the job; working long hours, often alone, and having to file your own tax returns are just a few. But arguably the worst part of being a freelance creative is dealing with difficult clients. There are those who let you fulfil the whole brief, before they decide they want something completely different, clients who want a branded campaign in a particular colour "because their child likes it", or those that "fix" a design of yours by crudely using one of the best logo designers to make their own version. And those are the relatively good ones.

But have you ever considered that how much of a pain a client is might be related to how much they're paying? Illustrator Corey Brickley has posted a simple graph on Twitter that addresses the client/budget continuum (see below).

graph of how much of a pain the client is vs the size of budget showing a horseshoe line on graph

(Image credit: @CoreyBrickley on Twitter)

The basic idea is that it's the clients who have either the really small or the really big budgets that are the most painful to work with. The ones with the middling budgets tend to be lower down on the "how much of a pain in the ass the client is" scale. 

And besides making us smile, the graph seems to have struck a chord with creatives:

Anecdotally, it sounds pretty accurate to us. For tips on dealing with clients, see our pieces on 5 things a client really wants and on how to stop clients asking for endless revisions (an oldie but a goodie). 

Do you think the client/budget continuum works differently? It is not as simple as this graph makes out? Are clients with big and small budgets really that similar? Feel free to send us your own visual representation.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

