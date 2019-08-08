Survey reveals how much freelancers are really charging

Pricing is one of the hardest things to figure out as a freelancer. Do you go high in the hope that people will associate a high cost with high quality? Pitch yourself low so you don't put people off? Or aim for the middle ground, and end up wishing you'd asked for more?

Having an idea of what others are charging can be a great help. Foylo asked 209 freelance graphic designers how much they would charge to create a logo, website or app. Although it's a small sample group, it does offer up some interesting results.

We've distilled the key figures and takeaways below. However, don't forget to take these results with a pinch of salt. How much you charge will often largely depend on your design portfolio, negotiating skills and of course, the type of client you're working with.

Logo design: $1,200

For a logo design, which doesn't include any sort of coding or further branding, the answers range from over $10,000 (two per cent of people) to under $500 (24 per cent), and a range of responses in between. This led Foylo to state that the cost of designing a logo is $1,200.

For all you need to know about making logos, see our guide to logo design.

Website homepage: Up to $2,500

The cost of designing a landing page varies greatly, depending on the features you need to have on the page. The survey results indicate an average starting point of $1,900 for a homepage, with the highest percentage of people (31 per cent) saying they'd charge between $1,000 and $2,500.

See our page on landing page designs for some homepage inspiration.

Full static website: $4,000

This is another tricky one to pinpoint, as again, the pricing depends hugely on the project. Foylo concluded that for a "basic website, that has a homepage, a basic page template, and 1 or 2 additional layouts," you're looking at at least $4,000.

Our best website builders might also help.

Mobile and web apps: $5,000-$15,000

When it comes to mobile app design, this was an area where more freelancers answered in the top range than on other questions – with 10 per cent of people saying they'd charge $15,000 or more. The results suggest charging a minimum of $5,000.

For web apps, you're looking at more like $7,000, but prices can easily hit $15,000 or more.

For tips on building apps, see our how to make an app post.

As mentioned above, these results should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only 209 people were surveyed, and answers varied pretty widely even within those 209 people. However, if you find yourself consistently charging under the figures mentioned here, you might want to ask around to see what others in your position are asking for. Read the full results from Foylo here.

