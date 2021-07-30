Need a new laptop? Grab this HP Envy deal and save $200

For those going back to school and need a trusty laptop for the next few years, this Walmart deal on the 13-inch HP Envy laptop is seriously worth considering. Down from $899.99 it's now just $699.99, saving you a solid $200.

And there are more great deals over at Walmart and Best Buy on laptops for all needs - be it course work and Netflix, or more heavy-duty digital projects.

We love our laptops here at Creative Bloq, with a firm knowledge of the top laptops for graphic design, and best laptops for Photoshop. But if you're going back to school, you'll probably forgo high-end performance laptops for sturdy yet stylish laptops that are super fast for your work and entertainment needs.

So we've selected our favourite HP laptops currently on sale, ranging from the HP Envy that'll give you plenty of storage and a stunning screen, to the affordable, super convenient Chromebook ideal for browsing and text documents.

Back to school laptop deals

HP ENVY 13-inch laptop: $899.99 HP ENVY 13-inch laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at HP

Save $200: The Envy is ideal for anyone looking for a robust laptop that's light and stylish. It runs Intel Iris Xe Graphics so will also do your post-work media justice, and with 8GB RAM, 256 SSD storage and an 11th Gen Intel i5 core, it'll handle anything you throw at it.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $549 HP 15.6-inch laptop: $549 $449 at Walmart

Save $100: This 15-inch laptop is a solid laptop for any work that needs massive storage. With 8GB RAM and a whopping 512GB SSD, this silver laptop might not be as light and stylish as the Envy above, but with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5, it's the perfect workhorse.

View Deal

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $319 $199 at Best Buy Save $120: A Chromebook is perfect for basic computer use. If you need to browse the internet and write into text documents, all at lightning speeds, this is for you, as the computing is stripped down. It's also super light and compact, perfect for carrying around all day. HP 14-inch Chromebook: $319 $199 at Best Buy

Save $120: A Chromebook is perfect for basic computer use. If you need to browse the internet and write into text documents, all at lightning speeds, this is for you, as the computing is stripped down. It's also super light and compact, perfect for carrying around all day.

View Deal

Not what you're looking for? Have a look at these other laptop deals...