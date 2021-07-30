Need a new laptop? Grab this HP Envy deal and save $200

For those going back to school and need a trusty laptop for the next few years, this Walmart deal on the 13-inch HP Envy laptop is seriously worth considering. Down from $899.99 it's now just $699.99, saving you a solid $200.
And there are more great deals over at Walmart and Best Buy on laptops for all needs - be it course work and Netflix, or more heavy-duty digital projects.
We love our laptops here at Creative Bloq, with a firm knowledge of the top laptops for graphic design, and best laptops for Photoshop. But if you're going back to school, you'll probably forgo high-end performance laptops for sturdy yet stylish laptops that are super fast for your work and entertainment needs.
So we've selected our favourite HP laptops currently on sale, ranging from the HP Envy that'll give you plenty of storage and a stunning screen, to the affordable, super convenient Chromebook ideal for browsing and text documents.
Back to school laptop deals
Not what you're looking for? Have a look at these other laptop deals...