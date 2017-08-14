Icon collection has all a designer could need

Icons have a major impact on designs, despite their small size. An icon can catch a person’s eye with just a glance. If you're trying to attract attention to your project, do it with a lifetime subscription to Icon8's massive collection, (approx £38)!
Icon8 is one of the finest sources around for professionally-designed icons. The experts at Icon8 have put together over 50,000 royalty-free icons you can use for any project you’re working on – and thousands are being added every single year. These icons come ready to be put to use and are available in a variety of sizes and formats.
You can get a lifetime subscription to Icons8 (approx £38). That saves you 91% off the retail price. It’s an offer that is too good to pass up for any designer, so grab this deal today!