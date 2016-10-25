Improve your photography fast with PhotoClub

PhotoClub has announced the launch of their new e-learning hub, with access to over 500 expert video lessons, covering everything from portraits and landscapes, creative home projects, flash effects and outdoor photography.

PhotoClub is available when you subscribe to one of three award-winning photography magazines, choose from Digital Camera, Britain’s best-selling photography magazine, PhotoPlus: the Canon magazine or N-Photo, the world’s only monthly magazine for Nikon SLR users.

PhotoClub eLearning

Learn from the experts

500 video lessons a year

Learn at your own pace

Choose your own subject

Available 24/7 from any device

Presented by field experts

Starting at just £69 a year, PhotoClub eLearning is available as a standalone digital subscription and has tonnes of options for any photographer at any level.

You won’t just get your choice of magazine sent to you every month, we will also give you access to a digital version of the magazine too for you to enjoy on your tablet or smartphone. You will also get a binder to store your magazines, and an Outdoor Photography guide – plus other Member Plus benefits. And, of course, you will get unlimited access to our PhotoClub video guides...