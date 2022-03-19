You can already get 5% off the brand new iPad Air

The new iPad Air, now in its fifth generation, was only just released into the wild on Friday, and you can already grab a discount on the retail price. Amazon's reduced the starting price for this stunning new tablet by $29.01 from $599 to $569.99. OK, so it's only a saving of 5%, but it's almost impossible to expect more on an Apple tablet that's only just been released. And the deal is available on all but one of the five colours on the 64GB WiFi configuration of the new tablet – though you'll probably need to be quick to be guarantee the colour you want.

The 5th generation iPad Air has specs that give even last year's iPad Pros a run for their money, packing the same powerful M1 chip into a super portable device with a stunning 3.8 million pixel 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen, and Apple Pencil 2 support. The 4th generation iPad Air was previously one of our favourite tablets for the balance between performance and price, and this has just topped it.

See our full iPad Air (5th gen, 2022) review for all the details on the new tablet, and scroll down or see our continually upgraded guide to the best iPad Air 5 prices for more buying options.

The best iPad deals available now in the US

Apple iPad Air 5: from $599 $569 at Amazon

Save $29.01: Amazon's often the first to offer small savings on Apple products, and it was lightning fast with the new 5th generation iPad Air, already offering $29.01 off just a day after the tablet's release. Unfortunately, this saving is in the US only, on the 64GB WiFi configuration.

Apple iPad Air 4: from $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100: No need for the power of Apple's M1-chip? Following the release of the new generation, Amazon's slashed $100 of the previous 2020 iPad Air, taking the starting price under $500. There's also $100 off the 256GB WiFi and WiFi/cellular configurations.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 512GB: $1,399 $1,249.99 at Amazon

Save $149.01: Want more power and storage space. The iPad Air is plenty powerful for most of us, but if you're looking to use your tablet as a full mobile workstation, you'll want Pro specs, and right now you can save up to $149.01 on last year's phenomenal iPad Pro 12.9.

Not in the US? Then see below for the best iPad Air and iPad Pro deals available now where you are.

