iPad Pro 2022: from design to specs, here's what to expect

Now that the dust has well and truly settled on last month's iPhone 14 announcement, all eyes are turning to the iPad line up. Apple has form when it comes to announcing new tablets in October, and one model in particular is due an upgrade: the iPad Pro.

Apple's most advanced tablet hasn't been refreshed since last spring, when it gained the mighty M1 chip, and the larger 12.9-inch model was given a stunning mini-LED display. The rumour mill is working overtime to churn out leaks and tidbits about the upcoming (we hope) device – here's everything we've heard so far. And if you're feeling impatient, take a look at today's best iPad Pro 12.9 deals.

iPad Pro 2022: Specs

(Image credit: Apple)

With the iPad Air adopting the same M1 chip as the iPad Pro this spring, it's likely that Apple will seek to differentiate the two models once again – and that's rumoured to be through the addition of the M2 chip. First unveiled with the new MacBook Air (opens in new tab), the M2 chip is faster and more efficient – as you'd expect.

iPad Pro 2022: Design

An even better display could be on the way (Image credit: Apple)

We haven't heard rumblings of a new design this time around, with most leakers in agreement that Apple is planning to stick with an if-it-ain't-broke approach. That means the same flat design and edge-to-edge display with slim bezels.

But where things might change is the display. Not only is Apple rumoured to be bringing LED display tech to the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, but that tech might be about to get a lot brighter. Rumour has it Apple is working on hybrid OLED panels (opens in new tab) which could offer increased brightness and wider viewing angles. While this could arrive in 2022, some tipsters believe it might be a year or two away.

iPad Pro 2022: Features

A fan-made render of the 4th-generation Apple Pencil (Image credit: Sarang Sheth)

We've heard a few weird and wonderful rumours about the iPad Pro's charging capabilities over the last few months. One is that Apple is planning to implement wireless charging – although we're not sure exactly what that will look like (you're gonna need a bigger wireless charging pad).

We've also heard that the iPad Pro could feature a bigger Apple logo, in order to accommodate MagSafe charging tech. And perhaps most excitingly, this could be used for reverse charging, letting the iPad wirelessly charge an iPhone or AirPods.

The next iPad Pro could feature a bigger Apple logo (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

And then there's the Apple Pencil. Rumours about a third-generation Pencil have been doing the rounds for a couple of years now. It could come complete with a new rotating tip (opens in new tab) and even, for the first time, be available in black.

In terms of release date, we have our fingers crossed that Apple is planning to reveal the new iPad Pro this month. Apple events have taken place during the last two Octobers, and we're hoping this year will be no different.

In terms of price, nothing's set in stone until Apple actually announces the thing. But we can reasonably expect it to remain in the same ballpark as the current iPad Pro, which $799 for the 11-inch model, and $1099 for the 12.9-inch.

