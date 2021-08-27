Save $300 on the iPhone 12 Mini in this massive Best Buy deal

We love the iPhone 12 Mini, so we're happy to report that the mighty mini is currently enjoying a $300 off price over at Best Buy.
You can either buy the iPhone 12 Mini handset in one lump sum for $429.99 down from $729.99 with T-Mobile, or you can go for a 24-month contract with Verizon, and save $300 by paying $16.66 a month instead of $29.17. That's a hefty amount of money off on a seriously good phone either way you look at it.
As our hands-on review will attest, we're fans of the iPhone 12 Mini, with its fast and smooth performance and excellent camera, and seeing this amount of money off on both contract or one-off options is pretty rare. We've also found a few other options and listed them below.
Of course, if you're looking for the best prices on the bigger iPhone 12 model, check out all the best iPhone 12 deals right now on the market.
The best iPhone 12 mini deal: US
The best iPhone deals today: UK
Still looking for a great deal? Here are some more fantastic deals on Apple's latest iPhones, wherever you are in the world...
