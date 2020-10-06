The best iPhone 8 deals: Huge discounts on the ever-popular Apple iPhone

Now is the time to make the most of the best iPhone 8 deals, and for good reason. iPhone 8 is no longer sold from Apple, and you won't see an abundance of them in stockists, as every year new iPhones take the spotlight. But the truth is, both the 8 and the 8 Plus are still fantastic iPhones, and now more than ever, you can get them for a bargain price too.

Hitting the shelves in September 2017, both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are hardly ancient. But such is the rapid pace of Apple releases, that focus is now on the 11s and 12s. Yet the iPhone 8 remains a firm fans' favourite – with its fit-in-your-palm size, its 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, storage of between 64GB–256GB, great battery life and fingerprint sensor.

With our bargain hunter widget below, you'll be able to find the best deal for you for the iPhone 8 – whether that's buying a handset outright, or going for a contract. There are sliders for you to pick the best criteria (maximum handset cost, minimum monthly payments, etc), so you can get exactly the right deal you want on either the iPhone 8 or its bigger brother the 8 Plus. If you're on the hunt for other Apple gear, don't miss our round up of the best Apple Prime Day deals too.

The best Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus deals right now:

When's best to buy the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

In short – now! Around September and October is best, because traditionally Apple release its latest iPhones around this time of the year, so older iterations like the iPhone 8 have huge price drops. Combine this with the super sales events Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Black Friday, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better time in the year to buy your iPhone 8.

Remember, if you want to get rid of your older phone, a good way to do so AND get some money back to put towards your new iPhone 8, is to go to a site like Sellmymobile.com.

How much is the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus?

When the iPhone 8 was released in September 2017, it would have cost you around $699/£699 to buy the 64GB handset outright. You'll be pleased to hear that the price has dropped by quite a bit since then!

As you'll see from our price calculator above, you'll be able to get the 64GB iPhone 8 for around $300/£300, and the iPhone 8 Plus for around another $100/£100 more. That's under half price!

What's the cheapest way to buy an iPhone 8?

The guaranteed cheapest iPhone 8 that will be available will be a refurbished version. Now, that won't be for everyone, but the fact is that refurbished does not mean old and used! As stated on the Apple website, all refurbished iPhones come with brand new battery, new outer shell, and have a nice 12-month warranty for your peace of mind. And they're cleaned to within an inch of their lives, making them good as new.

A good refurbished option is this iPhone 8 contract deal, which comes with 1GB data, and unlimited minutes and texts, for a £37.99 upfront cost and only £17 a month after that for 24 months. Bargain!

Related articles: