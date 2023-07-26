This topsy-turvy iPhone photography 'hack' is just being discovered

Camera phones like the iPhone have been improving their sensors and lenses year after year, but sometimes it's a simple camera tip that can do more for getting better images that blow people's minds. And here's an example that even Apple is talking about as if it's a new feature on its phones.

Photographs can make a subject look taller, and often more dramatic, when taken from a low angle. How do you do that with your phone? Just turn it upside down. The neat thing is that many phones will automatically turn the image the right way up after it's captured so you don't even have to go to the trouble of flipping the photo (see our pick of the best camera phones if you need to upgrade).

Try this tip to get a great low-angle photo or video.Turn your iPhone upside down to get close to the ground when you take a photo or video. The Camera app automatically saves it right side up.

The 'hack' is well established on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but Apple itself seems to have just caught on. The Apple Support account has recently shared the tip via Twitter (now rebranded as X). "Turn your iPhone upside down to get close to the ground when you take a photo or video. The Camera app automatically saves it right side up," Apple tweeted.

It really is that simple (if you do actually want the finished image to be upside down for some reason, you can always flip it vertically using your phone's image editor). While Apple is suggesting this is a 'new angle', some people are pointing out that it's hardly a revolution. "I’ve done this for 30 years. That isn’t new," one person replied to Apple. It also works on other phones, including Samsung devices. Nevertheless, many people are still discovering the trick today for everything from portraits and landscape shots to photos of drinks and mushrooms.

Also good for flowers and mushrooms.

For more pointers on getting the best shots, see our iPhone Pro camera tips.