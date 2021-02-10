This 7-screen laptop might just be the most ridiculous invention ever

Look, we're not here to judge how many screens you need to get things done. Using multiple monitors is one of the best ways to boost your productivity, and many creative tasks demand as large a workspace as possible. But still. This laptop.

Expanscape's recently revealed Aurora 7 prototype features not one, not two, not three (we'll skip forward a bit), but seven displays. Each screen folds out from an enormous black box to create possibly the most ridiculous, not to mention delicate-looking, gadget we've ever seen. We have a feeling it would be easier to use one of our best ultra-wide monitors on your lap (don't try that, by the way).

The Aurora 7 in all its glory (Image credit: Expanscape)

Describing the machine as "a laptop with exactly zero compromises," Expanscape says the Aurora 7 was conceived as "a proper mobile Security Operations Center". Internally, it's powered by an Intel i9 9900K processor, with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB hard drive. Oh, and according to Gizmodo, the battery lasts one hour (which sounds like a bit of a compromise to us).

Although the laptop is only a prototype at this stage (several elements are currently 3D-printed), UK-based Expanscape is currently selling the pre-release version to interested parties. Those who choose to purchase the prototype "will have to sign an NDA" about the pricing – which suggests it won't come cheap. Still, seven screens.

The process of unfolding the Aurora 7 looks a little cumbersome (Image credit: Expanscape)

Of course, we shouldn't expect perfection from a prototype. Expanscape admits "there are several improvements" it plans to include in future versions, including a streamlining of the manual 13-step unfolding process (above). With all of our best laptops for graphic design requiring a single action (open lid), we'd hope the company can implement a faster and more automated method. That said, opening seven screens sounds like a lot of pressure for one button.

It might look like something out of a 90s hacker movie, but hey, maybe the Aurora 7 could be the perfect device for a niche set of users – potentially those working, as the company suggests, in security. We may scoff now, but perhaps in a few prototypes' time we'll be looking at the ultimate multi-tasking device (but please, Expanscape, no more screens).

Expanscape isn't the most established tech company around (the Aurora 7 is one of just two prototype products on its website), but it isn't the only one sharing zany product concepts. From transparent TVs to rollable phones, we've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful concepts from big players including Oppo and LG lately. In the meantime, if you're looking for a laptop that's a little more, er, traditional, check out today's best MacBook deals below.

