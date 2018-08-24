Launch a successful career as a web developer

If you're interested in exploring the lucrative career path of a web developer, you'll need to gain the necessary skills first. With The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0, you'll learn everything from the basics of HTML5 to CSS3.

You'll gain hands-on experience building actual websites, discover how to develop blogs and other sites using the Wordpress platform and find out how to monetise websites and bring in a cash flow using your newfound knowledge. Plus, you'll receive unlimited free web hosting for an entire year – a nice plus as you work to get more sites on the web.

Get The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 for only $25 – that's 83 per cent off the regular price.

