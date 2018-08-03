Learn to code in different programming languages

Want to master the art of coding? Knowing how to code in multiple different programming languages can be the key to opening up new job opportunities and career paths for yourself.

With Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2018 Bundle, you'll get your hands on a comprehensive training bundle, and you can pay whatever price you want for the entire thing. In this bundle, you'll practise building eight different Python apps, use iOS 11 and Swift 4 to create usable iPhone apps, and construct real projects to gain experience with React.

You'll also gain a solid foundation in MySQL, Javascript, and Java 9. All this knowledge can be yours for whatever price you name.

Related articles: