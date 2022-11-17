This is the LG C2 TV deal I'd be getting this Black Friday

In case you haven't noticed, Black Friday TV deals have arrived early, in a big way, and we're seeing record-low prices on some of the best 4K TVs out there a week in advance of the official Black Friday weekend. And top of these early Black Friday TV deals is this deal on the LG C2 42-inch TV, bringing the price down from $996.99 to $889.99, over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Now, the C2 is LG's flagship TV, and only got released in March 2022, so we're surprised to see such decent deals on it so soon. And, as a proud owner of the 77-inch model of the LG C2, this writer can tell you that it's a stunning TV, with rich, vibrant colours, deep blacks and sup[er contrast, and all together stunning picture quality. Below, we've set out all the current best deals on the LG C2.

But for our money, the above deal on the 42-inch model is currently the best. Want some more TV deal ideas? Check out the best TV for PS5, and if you want a steady eye on the best LG C2 prices, as and when they go live, we've got a page for that too.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 TV (42-inch, 2022) $996.99 $889.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110: We love the LG C2 TV, and think it's been the best LG TV released this year (one of the best of all). And there are already some brilliant deals to be had on the LG's flagship model right now. This is our pick of them all.



Find other great LG C2 deals wherever you're based...

Related articles: