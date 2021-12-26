Live
Apple Boxing Day deals live blog: iPad, Apple Watch, iPhone and MacBook sales
All the best Apple Boxing Day deals in one place, live as they arrive.
By Kerrie Hughes published
The Apple Boxing Day deals are here, and there are some amazing savings to be made. So if the Apple device you'd been longing for didn't arrive under the tree this Christmas, never fear, we're sure you'll find a deal here of interest.
We'll be wading through the best Apple Boxing Day deals the internet has to offer, and below you'll find a live feed of them as they land. Plus, directly below, a link to the retailers hosting the biggest and best Apple discounts deals. If there's a couple of things we've learnt so far this year, it's that good Apple deals are rare, so when they do come up, they sell out fast. Our best advice would be to have a product and budget in mind, and as soon as something that fits the bill comes up, grab it as stocks don't usually last long.
And if you're after another highly sought-after product, that also sells out quickly, see our Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals live blog. For now though, watch this space for the best Apple Boxing Day deals.
Apple Boxing Day deals: US
- Adorama: Savings across the Apple range, plus $100 off M1 MacBook Pro
- Amazon: Discounts on MacBooks, iPads, plus $50 off 3rd gen AirPods Pro
- B&H Photo: Save up to $300 on selected Apple devices
- Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select MacBook models
- Target: Deals across the Apple range, including $50 off AirPods Pro
- Walmart: Big savings on Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2
Apple Boxing Day deals: UK
- Amazon: Savings across the range, including MacBook Air down to £889
- Currys: Discounts on all Apple devices – Apple Watch SE now just £249
- John Lewis: Apple items reduced to clear – save £100 on Apple Watch Series 6
- Laptopsdirect: Big savings on Apple devices, including £60 off AirPods Pro
- Very: Save up to £200 on M1 MacBook Air
Kicking things off is this epic deal on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, which is currently at its lowest price ever at Amazon in both the US and UK.
In the US, you can now get the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $899 – that's a huge $100 off.
Across the pond in the UK, the deal is even slightly better, with an impressive £110 off the device, taking it down to just £889.
Hello! And welcome to our Apple Boxing Day sales live blog. As we all recover from the excitement of Xmas Day, we've got our sights set firmly on the after Christmas Apple deals – and we've seen some impressive ones already.
So, if you got a new iPad under the tree and want some cool iPad accessories, or your device of choice was a little out of Santa's reach, don't fret. We'll be sifting through the best Apple Boxing Day deals, to bring you the very best the after Christmas sales has to offer.
