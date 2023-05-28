Apple Memorial Day Sale 2023 live blog: deals on MacBooks, iPads and more

The best Apple Memorial Day deals are already starting to trickle in. The Memorial Day Sale may officially be on Monday May 29, but as usual, we are seeing deals in the preceding days. We're tracking all the best Apple Memorial Day deals here, from iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches.

Apple has never offered Memorial Day discounts itself, but retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo do. Prices can and do change rapidly as stock fluctuates, and sometimes you can grab a surprisingly hefty bargain on a product simply by opting for a different colour, so it pays to look around.

Below we've highlighted some quick links to take you to the best online retailers that will be offering Apple Memorial Day deals – many of which have some early offers live right now. Then we highlight the absolute best deals for all the Apple products below that. Don't see what you want? Come back soon, because we'll be updating this page. Also see our round-up of the best Apple deals in general.