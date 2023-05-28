Live
Apple Memorial Day Sale 2023 live blog: deals on MacBooks, iPads and more
This is the place for the best Apple Memorial Day deals on iPads, AirPods and more.
The best Apple Memorial Day deals are already starting to trickle in. The Memorial Day Sale may officially be on Monday May 29, but as usual, we are seeing deals in the preceding days. We're tracking all the best Apple Memorial Day deals here, from iPads and MacBooks to Apple Watches.
Apple has never offered Memorial Day discounts itself, but retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo do. Prices can and do change rapidly as stock fluctuates, and sometimes you can grab a surprisingly hefty bargain on a product simply by opting for a different colour, so it pays to look around.
Below we've highlighted some quick links to take you to the best online retailers that will be offering Apple Memorial Day deals – many of which have some early offers live right now. Then we highlight the absolute best deals for all the Apple products below that. Don't see what you want? Come back soon, because we'll be updating this page. Also see our round-up of the best Apple deals in general.
- MacBook Pro M2 2023 1TB:
$2,499$2,249 at Amazon – save $250
- MacBook Air M1 2020:
$999$799.99 at Amazon
- Mac mini M2 2023:
$599$499 at B&H Photo
- iPad 10.2 2021:
$329$269.99 at Amazon
- iPad Air M1 2022:
$599$499 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8: from
$399$329 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 at Amazon
- Best Buy: Save up to $200 on MacBooks and $100 on iPads
- Walmart: Save $100 on iPhone 14
If you want to tell the time and want to do it in style, may we suggest this Nike Apple Watch 7, which is currently reduced by $70 at Best Buy. The same discount is available on both the 41m (now $329.99) and 45mm (now $359.99) versions and in both the Starlight and Midnight colours. This is a great option if you prefer a sportier look.
For anyone looking for a new tablet, there are already some decent Apple Memorial Day deals on the standard iPads, both the 9th and 10th gen.
Amazon has $50 off the beefed-up 2022 iPad 10.9, reduced from $449 to $399. This was a tablet that confused us on its release, sitting between the cheaper 9th-gen iPad and the iPad Air, but when we reviewed it, suddenly it all made sense, and this is the tablet we'd recommend today for anyone that doesn't require a more powerful device for, say, video work.
But if you're looking for the cheapest iPad you can get, Amazon also has $40 off the 2021 iPad 10.2, now
$329 $269.99.
Well that didn't last long! Apple Memorial Day deals on MacBook Pros are flying already. The $250 saving on the 512GB MacBook Pro M2 Pro that we just highlighted has already sold out in Amazon, and it's back up to $1,934, almost full price. But the good news is that if you're after more storage space, which you might well be if you're doing the kind of work that requires a MacBook Pro, there's still $250 off the 1TB configuration: MacBook Pro M2 Pro 1TB now
$2,499 $2,249 at Amazon.
Good morning, deal hunters! Memorial Day isn't until tomorrow, but the Apple deals have begun, and we'll be reporting on all the best right here.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to splash out on one of Apple's newest and most powerful laptops, this could be that moment. Amazon has $250 off the M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14, now
$1,999 $1,749. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB configuration since its release in January. There's also $250 off the 16in version of the laptop, now $2,499 $2,249
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.