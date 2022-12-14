Apple Pencil 2 drops to lowest price ever in time for Christmas

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Our favourite iPad stylus is now under $90.

A product shot of the Apple Pencil 2 on a colourful background with the words top deal
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

If you're wanting the best available stylus for your iPad, then look no further than the Apple Pencil 2. However the 2nd generation of the popular Apple Pencil can be incredibly pricey, so consider us shocked to see it on sale at Amazon for a record low price of $89.99. (opens in new tab)

For reference, the Apple Pencil 2 usually retails for $129 and it's pretty rare we see considerable savings on it. This price is the lowest we've ever seen it since initial release and we're excited that this saving is still active ahead of Christmas. If you want to find out why we love this stylus so much, check out our original Apple Pencil 2 review right here. 

The Apple Pencil 2 is a fantastic addition to any modern iPad whether you're a creative or not. If you want some other great Apple accessories, check out our guides to the best iPad keyboards or the best iPad cases.

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $40: This fantastic stylus is the perfect addition to your iPad if you're a creative. With magnetic charging and quick tap controls, drawing and writing on your iPad will look and feel great. 

Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

