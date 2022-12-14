Apple Pencil 2 drops to lowest price ever in time for Christmas

If you're wanting the best available stylus for your iPad, then look no further than the Apple Pencil 2. However the 2nd generation of the popular Apple Pencil can be incredibly pricey, so consider us shocked to see it on sale at Amazon for a record low price of $89.99. (opens in new tab)

For reference, the Apple Pencil 2 usually retails for $129 and it's pretty rare we see considerable savings on it. This price is the lowest we've ever seen it since initial release and we're excited that this saving is still active ahead of Christmas. If you want to find out why we love this stylus so much, check out our original Apple Pencil 2 review right here.

The Apple Pencil 2 is a fantastic addition to any modern iPad whether you're a creative or not. If you want some other great Apple accessories, check out our guides to the best iPad keyboards or the best iPad cases.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): $129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: This fantastic stylus is the perfect addition to your iPad if you're a creative. With magnetic charging and quick tap controls, drawing and writing on your iPad will look and feel great.

