Apple Watch Prime Day live blog: the best deals and lowest prices

You're here for the very best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and that's exactly what we're going to be bringing you, including all the best pre-Prime Day deals from the likes of Best Buy, B&H Photo and others, and then all through the next few days from Amazon.

We've got our fingers crossed that we don't see the stock shortages, and blink-and-you'll-miss-them deals that we saw over the Christmas period, but regardless, this will be the best place for you to snag the best Apple Watch deals this Prime Day, whether you want the most recent Apple Watch Series 7 or the still-excellent, and far more affordable Apple Watch Series 3.

Below you'll find some quick links that will take you to some fantastic deals, and then we will continue to update the live blog with the best Apple Watch Prime Day deals as and when they go live. Good luck, and happy hunting.

Apple Watch deals: US