Apple Watch Prime Day live blog: the best deals and lowest prices
Get the best Apple Watch deals including Apple Watch Series 7.
By Beren Neale published
You're here for the very best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, and that's exactly what we're going to be bringing you, including all the best pre-Prime Day deals from the likes of Best Buy, B&H Photo and others, and then all through the next few days from Amazon.
We've got our fingers crossed that we don't see the stock shortages, and blink-and-you'll-miss-them deals that we saw over the Christmas period, but regardless, this will be the best place for you to snag the best Apple Watch deals this Prime Day, whether you want the most recent Apple Watch Series 7 or the still-excellent, and far more affordable Apple Watch Series 3.
Below you'll find some quick links that will take you to some fantastic deals, and then we will continue to update the live blog with the best Apple Watch Prime Day deals as and when they go live. Good luck, and happy hunting.
Apple Watch deals: US
- Target: the Apple Watch Series 7 is already heavily discounted (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to $190 on Apple Watch 7 with trade in
- Amazon: go for a renewed model and save big this Prime Day (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: this is the place to go if you want GPS and cellular deals (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save $30 on the already cheap Apple Watch Series 3 (opens in new tab)
Apple Watch deals: UK
We're big fans of the Apple Watch SE. Sure, it does not have the features of the later models, but it sits in that sweet spot of functionality and affordability. And you can currently get a range of colours of the SE and save a decent $30 over at Best Buy - it's now just $249 (opens in new tab).
As you can see from our five star Apple Watch SE review, we're fans of the watch to this day, even though it came out in September 2020. In short, it has all the features you need and none of the ones you don't. Add to that that it's affordable to start with, and we think this is a decent deal to think about.
Though we expect to see some tasty Apple Watch deals tomorrow, when Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off, it's worth thinking about all the decent renewed bargains that are currently available on Amazon right now. They won't be for everyone, of course, but one in particular caught our eye...
You can get the Apple Watch Series 3, which comes with both GPS and cellular, with a white sport band for just $155 (opens in new tab)! Now, we must stress, this is a renewed model, so it is not brand new. But it is quality guaranteed, so if you have any issues with it, it can be returned within 90 days.
Renewed Apple Watches won't be for everyone, but we think that for £155, this is worth a look!
And kicking things off here in our (pre) Prime Day Apple Watch deals blog, we've found an absolute beauty of a deal. You can currently get the latest Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm in midnight colour, with a black Nike sports band, for just $359 - that's down from $429 saving you $70 (opens in new tab).
We saw this exact deal over the Memorial Day period, so clearly Best Buy have plenty of stock of this particular model. It's worth noting that we've seen other Apple Watch Series 7 deals come and quickly disappear, so if your budget can push to the larger 45mm model, this is a great deal.
