Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today
This is the place for all the best TV deals right now.
The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
Also similar to usual Prime Day TV deals, it's not just Amazon that's offering decent deals on TV sets. So on this live blog you can expect to see the very best Prime Day TV deals, regardless of what retailer is offering them. After all, you want the best TV deal around, and that's what we're going to bring you.
Best Prime Day TV deal: US
- Non-Amazon deal: LG 42-inch OLED
$1,399.99$996 (opens in new tab)
Best Prime Day TV deal: UK
I own a Sony Bravia 55-inch TV, having bought it back in 2018, and I absolutely love it. Beautiful 4K screen, thin bezels, and Google smarts make it a prized possession... so I'm not too pleased to see that the 2022 model is now cheaper than the price I paid for its 2018 equivalent. Doh!!
You can get the Sony 55-inch (2022) 4K Ultra TV for $998, down from $1,299.99 (opens in new tab). Bargain!
Here at Creative Bloq, we love the Samsung Frame TV, as it's a creative's dream. A gorgeous TV that doubles up as a digital frame that shows thousands of pieces of art at their very best. With options of different bezels/frames, and an option to subscribe to a wealth of the world's best art, this OLED TV is pretty cool. And right now, if you're a Prime member, you can buy the 65-inch model and save yourself $400 – it's down from $1,997.99 to $1,597.99 (opens in new tab) (you save 20 per cent).
