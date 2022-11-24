Live
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more
From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every deal in one place.
Good morning, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPad fans, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
This blog is where you'll find up-to-the-minute info about every iPad deal we can find this Black Friday weekend. Whether it's the souped-up iPad Pro you're after, or the tiny iPad mini, or the budget 9th generation model (we're seeing some awesome deals on that one), you'll find every deal here – and if discounts can be found on accessories like cases, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, we'll share them here too. And if you're looking for more Apple Black Friday treats, be sure to check out our main Apple Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals page.
Black Friday iPad deals: US
- iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen, 2022):
$449$444 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen, 2021):
$329$269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad mini (6th gen, 2021): $499 $400 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air (5th gen, 2021):
$599$559 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (5th gen, 2021):
$1,699$1,559 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen, 2022):
$1,099$999 at B&H (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) + Magic Keyboard :
$1,448$1,348 at B&H (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air 4th gen, 2020): $
599$349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Black Friday iPad deals: UK
- iPad 10.9-inch (10th gen, 2022):
£499£479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad mini (6th gen, 2021): £
569£459 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen, 2021):
£369£309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air (5th gen, 2022):
£669£569 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (5th gen, 2021):
£1,749£1,649 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
We were blown away by the 4th generation iPad Air when it first appeared in 2020, and it's still impressive now. With the all-screen design and Apple Pencil 2, it gives the Pro a run for its money – and in the US right now, it's down from $599 to $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
A super-hot iPad offer this Black Friday comes from B&H Photo, which currently has a very decent $100 off a brand new 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, dropping the price to $999 (opens in new tab).
The new iPad Pro is an absolute powerhouse, and to see it for under a grand just a month after its release is a real treat. This particular model comes complete with M2 chip, 128GB SSD and Wi-Fi.
Last month Apple released a new 10th gen iPad, but unlike with other models, it did not supersede its predecessor. Apple has kept the 9th gen iPad in its line-up, which is testament to the capabilities of its entry-level tablet. The good news is the arrival of its younger sibling has meant the 9th gen model price has dropped, and is now available on Amazon for just $269. (opens in new tab)
Retailing for £329, last Black Friday we saw this drop to $299, which was the lowest it had ever been. Then just last month, when the 10th gen was released, it dropped even further to $269, and now that deal is back again.
If you want a tablet that is good for every day use, that can be shared between the family, the 9th gen iPad is more than sufficient. And at this price it's a total bargain.
Want a portable tablet? The iPad mini is a great option for anyone who needs to work on the go. And right now it's dropped back down to the lowest recorded price on Amazon UK – iPad mini 2021 with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now just £459 (opens in new tab).
We saw the mini drop to this price back in April, but haven't seen it reduced since. We've never seen it cheaper so who knows if the next few days will see a record discount, but being that the tablet retails for £569 in the UK, a £90 saving is a cracking deal.
Morning all, it's the penultimate day before the biggest retail event of the year officially starts. But we nor retailers could wait any longer. There are already deals aplenty, and if you're looking for shiny new Apple tablet this Black Friday, this is the place to be.
Kicking our live deals page off is this modest deal on a new 2022 iPad at Very, which knocks £20 off – now £479 (opens in new tab). It might not seem like much, but this iPad is just a month old and so any kind of saving is a very welcome and pleasant surprise.
We reviewed the iPad 2022 (opens in new tab) recently, and have to day, it's a marvellous little machine. And worth every penny of the increased price tag - especially with money knocked off.
