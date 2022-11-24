Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Apple) We were blown away by the 4th generation iPad Air when it first appeared in 2020, and it's still impressive now. With the all-screen design and Apple Pencil 2, it gives the Pro a run for its money – and in the US right now, it's down from $599 to $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) A super-hot iPad offer this Black Friday comes from B&H Photo, which currently has a very decent $100 off a brand new 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, dropping the price to $999 (opens in new tab). The new iPad Pro is an absolute powerhouse, and to see it for under a grand just a month after its release is a real treat. This particular model comes complete with M2 chip, 128GB SSD and Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) Last month Apple released a new 10th gen iPad, but unlike with other models, it did not supersede its predecessor. Apple has kept the 9th gen iPad in its line-up, which is testament to the capabilities of its entry-level tablet. The good news is the arrival of its younger sibling has meant the 9th gen model price has dropped, and is now available on Amazon for just $269. (opens in new tab) Retailing for £329, last Black Friday we saw this drop to $299, which was the lowest it had ever been. Then just last month, when the 10th gen was released, it dropped even further to $269, and now that deal is back again. If you want a tablet that is good for every day use, that can be shared between the family, the 9th gen iPad is more than sufficient. And at this price it's a total bargain.

(Image credit: Apple) (opens in new tab) Want a portable tablet? The iPad mini is a great option for anyone who needs to work on the go. And right now it's dropped back down to the lowest recorded price on Amazon UK – iPad mini 2021 with Wi-Fi and 64GB SSD now just £459 (opens in new tab). We saw the mini drop to this price back in April, but haven't seen it reduced since. We've never seen it cheaper so who knows if the next few days will see a record discount, but being that the tablet retails for £569 in the UK, a £90 saving is a cracking deal.