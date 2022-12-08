Brand new iPad Air (2022) now less than $500 for pre-Xmas deal

By Beren Neale
published

This is better than any Black Friday deal we saw.

The 2022 iPad on an orange background.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

If you didn't manage to get that perfect deal over Black Friday, and you're still looking for that Christmas deal to put a smile on someone's face, we've got just the thing for you. Right now you can get the 2022 iPad Air down from $599 to $499 over at Amazon, saving you $100 (opens in new tab)

When we did our hands-on 2022 iPad Air review, we loved its Pro-like power, and said that the 5th Gen iPad Air was a perfect tablet for creatives. At 10.0-inches, it's also portable for the creative on the move. This deal in on all the colour options (blue, pink, purple, space grey and starlight), and on the smaller 64GB RAM version. If you want the 256GB RAM iteration, you can also save $100 – it's down from $749 to $649 over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Want more context about the iPad Air (2022)? Check out our iPad generations page, and find out where exactly it sits in the iPad family tree. 

iPad Air (2022): $599 (opens in new tab)

iPad Air (2022): $599 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $60: This is hands-down the best deal we've reported on this year's iPad Air – better than anything we ever saw over the Black Friday period. When we reviewed it, we said it was elbowing into the path of the iPad Pro, and at under $500, it's a perfect Christmas deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Read more:

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative tech magazines and websites at Future Publishing for 13 years. He started this journey as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, and in 2012 found himself bridging the magazine/website divide as Commissioning Editor on the newly launched Creative Bloq. Since then he took the editor role on ImagineFX, was Launch Editor of the fine art magazine Paint & Draw, moved to Canon Pro Europe website as Deputy Editor, and then edited the graphic design magazine Computer Arts. In 2020 he moved back to Creative Bloq, the biggest global art and design website, and as Deals Editor has applied his expertise in creative tech to help digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need and love. Outside of work, Beren is an avid rock climber and music nut. 

