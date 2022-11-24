Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more.

Good deals on good televisions are always sought after, and with regular series updates, we're used to seeing great TV deals on last year's model. But as it is Black Friday, retailers will be pushing discounts on the most recent OLED, 4K and Art TV sets, and we're going to be reporting on the lot!

A word of warning: Many Black Friday deals are often not what they seem. Listing prices can sometimes be 'estimated' (that is, inflated), so the saving that's offered may not always be accurate. So in our live blog, we're going to sift through all the deals as they are presented, and make sure that the listing or retail price is accurate. Whenever we have cause for concern, we'll mention that in the reported deal, and give you our suggestion of how good each deal is.

Best Black Friday TV deals: US