Live
Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Follow our live feed for all the best discounts on the leading TVs.
Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more.
Good deals on good televisions are always sought after, and with regular series updates, we're used to seeing great TV deals on last year's model. But as it is Black Friday, retailers will be pushing discounts on the most recent OLED, 4K and Art TV sets, and we're going to be reporting on the lot!
A word of warning: Many Black Friday deals are often not what they seem. Listing prices can sometimes be 'estimated' (that is, inflated), so the saving that's offered may not always be accurate. So in our live blog, we're going to sift through all the deals as they are presented, and make sure that the listing or retail price is accurate. Whenever we have cause for concern, we'll mention that in the reported deal, and give you our suggestion of how good each deal is.
If you want more deal ideas, why not head over to our Apple Black Friday deals page. Or if you specifically want to hone in on some leading TV brands, our list of the best LG C2 prices, or the best Samsung Frame TV deals.
Best Black Friday TV deals: US
- LG Smart TV (32-inch):
$158$142 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Insignia, 720p Fire TV (32-inch):
$179.99$99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG C2, OLED Evo (42-inch):
$1,299.99$896.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Q60A 4K (50-inch):
$627.99$546 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K (50-inch):
$469.99$249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TCL 5-Series 4K (50-inch):
$699.99$399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG C2, OLED Evo (55-inch):
$1,496.99$1,296.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- LG G2, OLED Evo (55-inch):
$2,199.99$1,696.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Sony A80J Bravia (55-inch):
$1,899.99$999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung The Frame TV (65-Inch):
$1,997.99$1,562 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Fire 4K TV (65-inch):
$759.99$719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony X85K Series (85-inch):
$1,898$1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Black Friday TV deals: UK
- Hisense 4K TV (43-inch):
£429£247.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony Bravia TV 4K (43-inch):
£649£433.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung QLED 4K (55-inch):
£1,299£764 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 4K (43-inch):
£549£399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 4K (65-inch):
£899£699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 4K (50-inch):
£777£419 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
In one of the chunkier discounts we've seen in the UK, you can currently bag 46% off a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV (opens in new tab) with built-in Alexa and Airslim design, bringing the price down from £777 to £419.
One of the hottest products of the year, the Samsung TV Frame is not only a quality TV, but it doubles as a beautiful frame for your favourite art pieces. So really, you're getting two products in one here, and right now the 65-inch version is reduced by 22% on Amazon to £1,562.99 (opens in new tab) – that's over $430 off!
Want it bigger, or smaller, even? Amazon has a range of sizes and discounts running right now:
- Samsung Frame (32-inch, 2022):
$597$547.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (43-inch, 2022):
$997.99$779.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (50-inch, 2022):
$1,297.99$897.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (55-inch, 2022):
$1,497.99$997.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (65-inch, 2022):
$1,997.99$1,562.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (75-inch 2022):
$2,997.99$1,947.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame (85-inch 2022):
$4,297.99$3,247.99 (opens in new tab)
A bestseller on Very.co.uk, this 50-inch 4K Samsung TV has £70 off and is an absolute steal at just £379 (opens in new tab) – the cheapest you'll find this model in the UK right now.
It's a 2020 model, so a couple of years old, but it's still super popular. Of the 605 reviews on Very, the average score is an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars, and most people commenting on what excellent value for money this TV offers and its crystal clear screen. The TU7020 retails for £449, which is in itself good value, but an extra £70 discount makes this an unmissable deal.
Over to the UK now, where you can get an amazing deal on one of the world's leading TV brands. Appliances direct has knocked a whopping £210 off the Sony Bravia 43-inch Smart TV, taking it down to just £427.97 (opens in new tab).
We just checked and £433 is the lowest price this Sony TV model has dropped to previously, so this is an extra fiver off that on top. Bargain.
Sony is renowned for its quality TVs so we don't expect this deal to hang around long. If it does sell out, you can also find it over on Amazon UK for £433.96 (opens in new tab).
Right! Kicking things off in the spirit of sniffing out only genuine TV deals this Black Friday, the first spotlight deal I'll be looking at is on the 85-inch Sony X85K Series.
But why? Because I remember covering this exact deal over Amazon Prime-not-Prime-Day back in October (remember that?). And checking on Amazon today, the numbers just don't add up!
Back in October, Amazon stated the listing price as $2,799 with the then deal price being $1,898.
Today Amazon has the listing price of the Sony X85K Series (85-inch) as $1,898 and the deal price at $1,698.
Head over to Best Buy, and their listing price is $1,999.99! These guys really can't make their minds up, can they?!
However, the long and short of it is that right now, the Sony X85K is currently on sale for the cheapest that I've seen it, since it was first released this year. And that deal is well worth looking at:
Sony X85K Series (85-inch):
$1,898 $1,698 at Amazon.
