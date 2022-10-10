Live
iPad Amazon sale live blog: Early iPad deals on iPad Pro, iPad Air and more
Follow our live feed for all the best Amazon Early Access Sale iPad deals.
Hello! And welcome to our iPad Amazon sale live blog. Announced just last month, Amazon's all-new Early Access Sale is set to start tomorrow. However, it looks like the party has already begun, as we're already seeing some great savings across the Apple tablet range.
Apple's last iPad-focussed update was back in March this year, where we saw the new 5th generation iPad Air take centre stage. And, shortly before that, in Sept 2021, it was the 9th generation iPad. We've yet to see a significant update to the iPad Pro for quite a while now, although if rumours are true, that could well change before the end of the year (please, Apple).
The launch and age of the existing iPad line-up means there are already some cracking deals on both old and new models. We've listed the best iPad and iPad accessory offers available (and other retailers where applicable) in the US and UK right now directly below, and will update this live feed with any new deals as and when they come in.
Not sure which iPad is best for you? Check our our iPad generations article for details of all existing models and specs. And don't miss our Apple Amazon sale article for even more deals across a range of Apple devices.
It's worth noting that the official Amazon sale doesn't start until tomorrow (11 Oct), where we could well see even bigger discounts. But, for now, these are the best Apple tablet deals going.
Best Amazon sale iPad deals: US
- 2021 10.2-inch iPad: Save $30 - now just $299 (opens in new tab)
- 2021 4th Gen iPad Mini: $100 off, down to $399.99 (opens in new tab)
- 2022 5th Gen iPad Air: $50 price cut, now $559 (opens in new tab)
- 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $300 off – down to just $899 (opens in new tab)
2021 10.2-inch iPad:
$329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30: This isn't the first time we've seen this deal on Amazon, but it's always a best and fast seller. The deal drops the latest 9th gen iPad down to under $300 – the lowest recorded price at Amazon for this device.
Best Amazon sale iPad deals: UK
- 2021 10.2-inch iPad: Save £34, down to £424 (opens in new tab)
- 2021 11-inch iPad Pro: Save up to £150 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Deals on current-year models are rare, but right now in the US, the 2022 iPad Air is available for $50 off, bringing the price down to $559 (opens in new tab). And the Air is an awesome tablet, and almost a match for the Pro – check out our iPad Air 5 review.
It's hardly the best deal we've ever seen, but in the UK the iPad Pro is currently £35 off, down to £864 (opens in new tab). Hopefully a more impressive discount will emerge on the highest-end iPad over the Amazon sale, but hey, £35 off is better than nothing.
Me again. I don't know about you, but in my house (with three feral children running around) a quality iPad case is essential. Unsurprisingly, Apple's own iPad shells are the best you can get, but, also unsurprisingly, are often the most expensive. That said, in the UK you can get a brand new Apple Smart Folio for the 5th generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro for under £90.
Available in two colours, you can save £10 on the black version, now £89 (opens in new tab), or if you're really brave, it's also available in white for even less - now just £84.22 (opens in new tab).
Need a case for a different model? Check out our guide to the best iPad cases, which has a range of design across multiple devices.
If you're wanting a smaller, more travel friendly tablet we've found the perfect deal for you! Originally priced at $499, US buyers can currently snap up the 64GB 2021 iPad Mini for just $399.99. (opens in new tab) That's a whopping saving just short of $100! This compact tablet measures just 8.3-inches but still packs a punch with Apple's A15 Bionic Chip. With 20-per cent off, this is the lowest price we've seen yet on the iPad Mini.
The UK isn't yet seeing a deal to equal the US discount on the iPad Pro 12.9, but you can save £34 on the 2021 version of the iPad 10.2 with wifi and 256GB storage, which is down to £424.99 from £459 (opens in new tab) . It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen on it (that's £419 from earlier this year), but it's still a nice saving on a very capable iPad.
Afternoon all - Happy Monday! It's CB editor Kerrie, here to bring you all the best new iPad deals this afternoon. If you live in the US, I'm about to become your new best friend, with news of $300 off a brand new iPad Pro.
This particular model is the 2021, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WIFi and 256GB storage, and is currently on sale for just $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – that's the lowest ever recorded price for this device. Amazon's listing price is $1,199, but we've seen it cheaper than that even this year, but nowhere near this low price.
You. Are. Welcome.
P.S UK folk, I haven't forgotten about you – look out for iPad related goodness coming your way very soon!
