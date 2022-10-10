iPad Amazon sale live blog: Early iPad deals on iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Hello! And welcome to our iPad Amazon sale live blog. Announced just last month, Amazon's all-new Early Access Sale is set to start tomorrow. However, it looks like the party has already begun, as we're already seeing some great savings across the Apple tablet range.

Apple's last iPad-focussed update was back in March this year, where we saw the new 5th generation iPad Air take centre stage. And, shortly before that, in Sept 2021, it was the 9th generation iPad. We've yet to see a significant update to the iPad Pro for quite a while now, although if rumours are true, that could well change before the end of the year (please, Apple).

The launch and age of the existing iPad line-up means there are already some cracking deals on both old and new models. We've listed the best iPad and iPad accessory offers available (and other retailers where applicable) in the US and UK right now directly below, and will update this live feed with any new deals as and when they come in.

Not sure which iPad is best for you? Check our our iPad generations article for details of all existing models and specs. And don't miss our Apple Amazon sale article for even more deals across a range of Apple devices.

It's worth noting that the official Amazon sale doesn't start until tomorrow (11 Oct), where we could well see even bigger discounts. But, for now, these are the best Apple tablet deals going.

Best Amazon sale iPad deals: US

(opens in new tab) 2021 10.2-inch iPad: $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30: This isn't the first time we've seen this deal on Amazon, but it's always a best and fast seller. The deal drops the latest 9th gen iPad down to under $300 – the lowest recorded price at Amazon for this device.