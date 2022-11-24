Live
MacBook Black Friday deals live blog: The best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air prices
Get Apple's all powerful laptops for less.
Hello! And welcome to our MacBook Black Friday deals live blog. The biggest retail event of the year doesn't officially start until tomorrow, but retailers across the globe are already offering some amazing discounts.
This year, we saw a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both complete with Apple's all-new, all powerful M2 silicon chip. In previous years, money off such new models would be unheard of, however, this month we've already seen some impressive savings, and so are hopeful for more in the coming days.
The arrival of the 2022 Apple laptops means we'll no doubt see some unmissable offers on slightly older, but still ridiculously powerful, MacBook models. The MacBook Air (2020, M1), in particular, is a personal favourite of ours here at CB, and we highly recommend it if any deals do come up.
Over the next few days, we will be scouring the web for the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air prices, and bringing you all the best deals and lowest prices as they arrive. For more products, see our guide to the best Apple Black Friday (opens in new tab) 2022 deals, which covers a range of popular Apple devices.
MacBook Black Friday deals: US
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1, 2021):
$2,499$2,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020):
$999$799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2, 2022):
$1,499$1,349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021):
$2,199$1,899 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M1, 2020):
$999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200: The best MacBook Air deal around, we are huge fans of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air here at Creative Bloq. And this is the cheapest price it's ever been. Trust us, it's worth every penny.
MacBook Black Friday deals: UK
- MacBook Air (M1, 2020):
£999£877 at ao.com (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2, 2022):
£1,169£1,109 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022):
£1,279£1,225 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021, 10-core):
£2,399£2,122 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021, 8-core):
£1,899£1,725 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M2, 2022):
£1,169 £1,109 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Save £60: Realeased in July this year, the new MacBook Air was the last Apple product we expected to see any savings on. So £60 off at John Lewis for this 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model is a real treat.
The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 2021) is a really rather good laptop. There are already some early Black Friday deals on Amazon for this model, both the 8-core model, now £1,725 (was £1,899) (opens in new tab), and the even more rapid 10-core one, now £2,122 (was £2,399) (opens in new tab). It's consistently been one of our favourite laptops, be it for photo-editing, video-editing, programming or simply watching a good movie, and with Apple being Apple, bagging any kind of discount on one is always a good get.
Over in the US, you can save a massive $200 on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab), bringing the price down from $999 to $799. It might not be the newest model, but that M1 chip is as future-proof as they come.
The 2022 M2 MacBook Air is one of the best Apple laptops money can buy, and right now, Amazon UK is offering 10% off, bringing it down from £1249 to £1119 (opens in new tab). Which, for a four month old laptop, is pretty awesome.
Over in the UK, there's a top deal, again, on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air. The lowest recorded we price we have for this device is £875, which was back in May 2021 on Amazon. We've not seen it drop to that price again since, however ao.com has it available now for just a fraction more. Saving £122, you can get the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) at ao for £877 (opens in new tab) – just £2 more than the cheapest its ever been.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again, this model MacBook Air is worth every single penny.
There's no bones about it, Apple's laptops aren't cheap. But, when you consider how long these devices will last you, even the most expensive versions offer great value. So when you see a deal that knocks a huge $200 off a 2020 MacBook Air (opens in new tab), you want to snap it asap. Now just $799, this is the lowest ever recorded price for this model, and the cheapest you'll find it brand new in the US.
A few of us are lucky to use one of these very devices every day, and trust us when we say it's an investment you won't regret.
