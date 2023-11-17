I love the sound of this $200 Apple Gift Card promotion for Black Friday

If you're someone who shops with Apple fairly frequently, then this Apple Black Friday deal is for you. Apple doesn't usually offer big discounts on its products for Black Friday, but this year it's rewarding its customers with Apple Gift Cards of up to $200 for future Apple purchases.

This Apple Gift Card sales event does not officially start until November 24 (Black Friday), so any early deals you spot might not be eligible for the promotion. The gift card amount also depends on which product you buy, with MacBook Black Friday purchases offering the maximum $200 gift card reward, and Apple accessories including the Apple Watch reaping the minimum $50.

Why not consider shopping for refurbished Apple tech instead this Black Friday? It will help you save money and the planet too. You can also trade in your old Apple products for a discount on any new purchases with the company.

Apple Gift Card event

$200 Apple Gift Cards

To get the highest possible $200 gift card from Apple, you'll need to purchase a MacBook Air. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like MacBook Pros are eligible for this promotion.

Note: we've spotted an inconsistency on the Apple website where it includes the Mac mini as an eligible purchase for the $200 gift card reward, but when you navigate to the Mac mini purchase page, a banner at the top says it's only eligible for the $100 reward. Until Apple clarifies this, we'll keep it in the $100 section for now.

$100 Apple Gift Cards

To receive a $100 gift card from Apple, you'll need to make a purchase of either a Mac Mini or an iPad. This can be either an iPad Pro, Air, or Mini model, and includes the standard 10th-gen iPad too. Take a look at our iPad generations guide if you're having trouble deciding which model is the best for you.

Apple iPad Pro (M2,2022) - From $799 The latest iPad Pro model comes equipped with an M2 chip and boasts an impressive 10-core GPU.

Apple iPad Air (5th-generation) - From $599 The latest iPad Air model is the 5th Gen with a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and M1 chip.

iPad (10th generation) - From $449 The 10th-gen iPad comes in four vibrant colours, has a liquid retina display, and an A14 Bionic chip.

iPad mini (6th generation) - From $499 The sixth generation iPad mini has a handheld 8.3-inch display with a liquid retina screen, and an A15 Bionic chip.

$75 Apple Gift Cards

To be eligible for a $75 Apple gift card, you'll need to purchase one of the below products directly from Apple's online store between Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27).

$50 Apple Gift Cards

To be eligible for a $50 Apple gift card, you'll need to purchase one of the below products directly from Apple's online store between Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27).