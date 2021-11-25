Stunning MacBook Air Black Friday deal has just hours left

Decent MacBook deals are rare at the best of times, even during Black Friday. So imagine our surprise when we came across this unexpected deal that brings the 2020 MacBook Air down to the lowest price we've seen. But you'd better be quick – it ends in a few hours.

B&H has slashed the price of the 13.3-inch early 2020 model from $999 to $729, which is a whopping saving of 27% – or $270. That's an enormous discount on what's essentially still a new MacBook Air, complete with 10th Gen Intel processor and Apple's much improved scissor-switch keyboard. It's the ultimate portable notebook for creatives on the go. But you haven't got long left, the deal ends at midnight ET! Looking for more deals? Check out the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air, Early 2020: $999 Apple 13.3" MacBook Air, Early 2020: $999 $729 at B&H

This is the cheapest we've ever seen a 2020 MacBook Air. The 13.3-inch model in fetching gold features a 1.1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor – which, in short, means it's unbelievably fast. Snap it up while you can! DEAL ENDS: 26 Nov, 12am ET

