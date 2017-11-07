Make any surface a canvas with this Creativity Bundle

It's just three weeks until Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 will bring you some great discounts on creative tools, but in the meantime, we've got you a great daily deal on a portable chalkboard and chalkboard markers.

You never know when you're going to have your next great idea, so when it comes, you have to be prepared to capture it. The Contact Paper Creativity Bundle lets you turn any flat surface into the perfect place to record your latest inspiration and bring your ideas to life. You can get this bundle on sale now for just $17.99 (approx £14).

The Contact Paper Creativity Bundle is an essential tool for any creative type. This simple peel-and-stick chalkboard can be set up anywhere on any flat surface, no assembly required and no need to lug around extra equipment. Just cut it into the perfect shape and stick it onto your surface of choice. Whether you want to just write down your to-do list in a place you won't miss or work through your latest brain storm, this is the perfect bundle for you.

You can get the Contact Paper Creativity Bundle on sale for just $17.99 (approx £14). That's a saving of 30% off the full retail price for a great tool that will help spark your creativity, so grab this deal today.

