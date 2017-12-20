Make your designs more user friendly with this bundle

It's not enough for a design to just look good – they have to feel good to use, as well. Your users want apps and websites that are intuitive and easy to interact with. Learn the most important elements of creating engaging designs with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp. You can get it on sale for just $39 (approx £29)!

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp is packed with more than 39 hours of essential design training taught by professionals who have mastered these skills and are ready to pass them on to you. For any person pursuing the art of design, this bundle is a must-have resource. You'll learn the principles of creating engaging and interactive design that you can use in just about any projects. It's a great way to make sure your users always keep coming back.

You can get the UI and UX Design Bootcamp on sale right now for just $39 (approx £29). That's a 96% savings off the retail price of $995 for a bundle that will improve your design projects, so grab this deal today!

