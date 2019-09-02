Master Social media promotions with 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we take you behind the scenes to show you how the Dragons of Westeros were made for the last season of Game of Thrones.

We also delve into the world of social media, talking to experts who share their tips on mastering the art of self promotion.

With a mix of features, interviews and training, you'll soon be on the road to mastering your own 3D projects.

We take a look inside 3D World 252 to find out what else is in store...

Tutorial: Kitbash on the go

Read more: