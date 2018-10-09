Master the coding essentials with this bundle

Coding is undoubtedly one of today's most valuable skills. And, even if you're not set on being a hardcore app developer or programmer, having a working knowledge of today's coding staples can help you stand out on the job hunt or net some decent income on the side. The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle features nine beginner-friendly courses on today's top languages, like C++, JavaScript, and Python, and it's on sale for $39 today.

Spanning more than 70 hours of professional instruction, this collection is designed to take you from beginner to expert with several coding staples. You'll explore development tools, like HTML, CSS, PHP, and Bootstrap. Plus, you'll even get concrete experience as you follow along an e-commerce project and build a fully optimised webpage from scratch.

While the Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle usually retails for $1,370, you can get it on sale today for only $39, saving 97 per cent off the usual price.

