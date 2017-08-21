Master WordPress with this expert training bundle

WordPress powers tons of the web, from simple sites to some of the most elaborate. If you’re looking to become a web designer, mastering this popular platform is a must. Learn the skills you need with PressShack University WordPress Training. You can get lifetime access to these training tools on sale now for 96% off the full retail price!

Read more: Take a look at our guide to the best web hosting services in 2019

WordPress is a great tool for getting a website up and running quickly, but it can do so much more than it appears at first glance. PressShack University Wordpress Training walks you through 39 hours of educational courses that will arm you with expert knowledge on how to make the most of the very malleable platform. Pick up tricks of the trade and must-have information while building your design skills – and there's always new information being added.