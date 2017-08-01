Meet the VFX pros mentoring the BFX Competition

The BFX Competition for visual effects and animation students is back for another year, and is already underway.

Launched on 10 July, industry experts from studios that have worked on projects including Dunkirk, The Jungle Book, Ex Machina, Guardians of the Galaxy and Ice Age, will be guiding and advising student teams over the coming weeks.

The Competition will see teams of five current and recently graduated students compete against one another to create stunning 2D or 3D VFX shorts for the charities DEBRA and Re-Cycle. Faced with just a script to go off, the teams will have to create the shorts in just seven weeks.

Creative Bloq's sister magazine 3D Artist recently met with some of this year’s mentors from studios including Blue Zoo, MPC, Double Negative, Blind Pig and more at Bournemouth University. Find out what advice they have for the teams in the video below!

The BFX Competition will announce its winners at the BFX Festival, Bournemouth’s visual effects, animation and games festival, which runs from 2-8 October 2017 in Bournemouth, UK.

