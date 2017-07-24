Experimental VFX videos push limits of 3D animation

London-based creative production studio and VFX specialist Saddington Baynes has released a batch of inspirational 3D animation videos made by its research and development team, SBLabs.

Ranging from videos celebrating Pride in London with a cherub doused in a rainbow of CG paint, to a dancer replicating the famous Gangnam Style jig through motion capture, the SBLab artists have created some imaginative videos that are sure to inspire 3D and VFX artists.

The SBLabs team aims to train the company's artists to achieve perfect visual discipline in preparation for tackling demanding commercial projects. It also gives artists a chance to indulge in some hands-on training to develop their skills in a fun way.

The resulting creative clips can be glimpsed in the showreel below. You can also find the clips in full on the Saddington Baynes Vimeo channel .

