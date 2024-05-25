This Memorial Day SSD deal offers a massive saving on massive storage

If you're hoping to save on an external SSD in the 2024 Memorial Day sales, this is my favourite deal by far. It's the SSD I use myself: the Samsung T7 Shield 4B reduced from $499.99 to $299.99 at Amazon for a saving of 40% or $200.

I've been using this portable SSD for almost 18 months since picking it up in a Black Friday deal in 2022. I love the rugged build and the grip of the rubber finish, which provides a reassuring level of protection. It certainly hasn't let me down yet, and I can vouch for the stated and read and write speeds of 1,050/1,000 MB/s. That's fast enough for my daily use, which often involves transfering huge batches of photos and hefty 4K video files, but if you do need faster speeds, Amazon also has $170 off this SSD's successor, the Samsung T9 SSD.

If you don't need quite so much storage space, there are also big deals on the 1TB and 2TB configurations. See full details of this Samsung external SSD deal below, or see our regular guide to the best external hard drives and SSDs for more options.

The best Memorial Day sale external SSD deal

Samsung T7 Shield SSD (4TB)

Was: $499.99

Now: $299.99 at Amazon

Save: $200



Overview: This portable SSD is super compact, making it convenient to carry in a pocket, and it's very durable thanks to its rugged rubberised case. There are faster external SSDs – Samsung now also has the T9, which is excellent but costs over $150 more even with a Memorial Day discount. Features: 4TB SSD | rugged build and rubberised finish |1,050/1,000 MB/s read/write speed | includes both USB-C and USB-A cables. Price history: This isn't quite the best price on record for the T7 but that's because the starting price has risen on the back of inflation. It is the cheapest we've seen this year, and provides the best value among the current Memorial day offers available for the size of storage provided. If you don't need 4TB, Amazon also has big savings on the 1TB and 2TB versions. Reviews: I've been using this portable SSD for nearly 18 months and it's never let me down. Our sister site Tom's Hardware and gave it a four-star review, praising its durability, encryption support and reliable write performance. Price check: Best Buy: $499.99

Want to consider more options? See all of the best Memorial Day portable SSD deals below.