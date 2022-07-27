Thanks, Mercedes – now I’m lusting over an office chair

If you've been forced to work from home over the last couple of years, you're no doubt intimately familiar with the importance of a decent office chair. That tiny dining room chair just won't cut it for long period of working – but here's a chair that you might never want to get up from.

Mercedes (yes, the car brand) has announced a new office chair (yes, the piece of home furniture) and it looks much cooler than it has any right to. Who knew a sports car seat could look so good on wheels? (Check out the best office chairs if you're looking to improve your home office.)

According to Mercedes-AMG (opens in new tab), the new office chair offers "high-quality, sporty design combined with the perfect sitting position," and "brings years of experience and innovation from the car straight into the office."

The chair is upholstered in the same high-quality Artico and Dinamica black leather used in the company's cars, and the Mercedes-AMG badge is, of course, present and correct. As for comfort, the sitting position is "stable, ergonomic, and counteracts fatigue thanks to the pronounced side bolsters and a comfortable seating surface". Just what you need for a long drive – or Zoom call.

Need. (Image credit: Mercedes)

At €3,500, it's hardly the cheapest piece of working from home kit out there. But then again, not every office chair comes from the inside of a literal sports car. It's the ultimate flex – even if you'll need to do a few spins to ensure your remote colleagues can see it properly (and become suitably envious).

And it seems plenty of Mercedes fans are thirsting over the new product. "

Incredible how it keeps all the AMG essence even if it’s a chair," one user tweets (opens in new tab), while a YouTuber calmly comments (opens in new tab), "OMG!!! Finally a dream come true! This chair is always something I dream about, something I really want!"

While that's probably taking things a little far, it's certainly a nice-looking chair. If you're looking for the ultimate in comfort, however, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best office chairs for back pain.

Read more: