Thanks, Mercedes – now I’m lusting over an office chair

Perfect for zooming through Zoom calls.

If you've been forced to work from home over the last couple of years, you're no doubt intimately familiar with the importance of a decent office chair. That tiny dining room chair just won't cut it for long period of working – but here's a chair that you might never want to get up from. 

Mercedes (yes, the car brand) has announced a new office chair (yes, the piece of home furniture) and it looks much cooler than it has any right to. Who knew a sports car seat could look so good on wheels? (Check out the best office chairs if you're looking to improve your home office.)

According to Mercedes-AMG (opens in new tab), the new office chair offers "high-quality, sporty design combined with the perfect sitting position," and "brings years of experience and innovation from the car straight into the office."

The chair is upholstered in the same high-quality Artico and Dinamica black leather used in the company's cars, and the Mercedes-AMG badge is, of course, present and correct. As for comfort, the sitting position is "stable, ergonomic, and counteracts fatigue thanks to the pronounced side bolsters and a comfortable seating surface". Just what you need for a long drive – or Zoom call.

At €3,500, it's hardly the cheapest piece of working from home kit out there. But then again, not every office chair comes from the inside of a literal sports car. It's the ultimate flex – even if you'll need to do a few spins to ensure your remote colleagues can see it properly (and become suitably envious).

And it seems plenty of Mercedes fans are thirsting over the new product. "
Incredible how it keeps all the AMG essence even if it’s a chair," one user tweets (opens in new tab), while a YouTuber calmly comments (opens in new tab), "OMG!!! Finally a dream come true! This chair is always something I dream about, something I really want!"

While that's probably taking things a little far, it's certainly a nice-looking chair. If you're looking for the ultimate in comfort, however, be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best office chairs for back pain.

