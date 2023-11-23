The world's most popular VR headset is only $249 - I'm buying one

By Ian Dean
published

Meta Quest 2 remains a best-seller, and it's cheaper than ever.

Meta Quest 2 black Friday deal
(Image credit: Meta)

Meta Quest 2 is the world's most popular VR headset and has set the standard for virtual reality gaming, and now it's cheaper than ever. There's $50 off at Amazon right now, so you can get the Meta Quest 2, 128GB Holiday Bundle for $299.99 $249. I've checked, and it's never been this cheap before. In the UK there's 38% off, with the Meta Quest 2 128GB now £399.99 £248.45.

While there is the newer Meta Quest 3, and it is fantastic, this doesn't mean the end for Meta Quest 2. With nearly 7 million players this VR headset is here to stay. In fact, I've spoken with many game developers this year who say Meta Quest 2 is their primary platform and they then upscale to Meta Quest 3; this means there'll be plenty of new games for Meta Quest 2 in the years to come. 

The tech inside Meta Quest 2 is still good for VR headsets; its wireless, offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback. Better still, it has over 500 games and fitness apps ready to play and use right now. Read our guide to the best VR headsets for a deeper dive, but honestly, Meta Quest 2 for under $250 / 250 is a bargain.

Meta Quest 2, 128GB

Meta Quest 2, 128GB
Was: $299
Now: $249 at Amazon
Save: $50

Overview: Meta Quest 2 was the first VR headset to breakout and become mainstream; this wireless marvel has neatly 7 million users and over 500 games and apps, and its library is growing.

Key features: Wireless VR out of the box | PC or console needed | 3D positional audio | Haptic feedback | Hand tracking tech | Up to 120 Hz

Price history: Meta Quest 2's lowest previous previous price was $269 during last year's Black Friday, so it's never been this affordable before.

Price comparison: Walmart: $249 | Best Buy: $249

Reviews: Our sister site Tom's Guide scored this VR headset 4/5 stars in their Meta Quest 2 review calling it, "the best all-around VR headset" - and I'd agree.  

View Deal

We're also tracking the best deals on the Meta Quest 2 as they happen, wherever you are in the world, all through Black Friday. You can find the latest offers on this excellent VR headset below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles