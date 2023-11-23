The world's most popular VR headset is only $249 - I'm buying one

Meta Quest 2 is the world's most popular VR headset and has set the standard for virtual reality gaming, and now it's cheaper than ever. There's $50 off at Amazon right now, so you can get the Meta Quest 2, 128GB Holiday Bundle for $299.99 $249. I've checked, and it's never been this cheap before. In the UK there's 38% off, with the Meta Quest 2 128GB now £399.99 £248.45.

While there is the newer Meta Quest 3, and it is fantastic, this doesn't mean the end for Meta Quest 2. With nearly 7 million players this VR headset is here to stay. In fact, I've spoken with many game developers this year who say Meta Quest 2 is their primary platform and they then upscale to Meta Quest 3; this means there'll be plenty of new games for Meta Quest 2 in the years to come.

The tech inside Meta Quest 2 is still good for VR headsets; its wireless, offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback. Better still, it has over 500 games and fitness apps ready to play and use right now. Read our guide to the best VR headsets for a deeper dive, but honestly, Meta Quest 2 for under $250 / 250 is a bargain.

Meta Quest 2, 128GB

Was: $299

Now: $249 at Amazon

Save: $50 Overview: Meta Quest 2 was the first VR headset to breakout and become mainstream; this wireless marvel has neatly 7 million users and over 500 games and apps, and its library is growing. Key features: Wireless VR out of the box | PC or console needed | 3D positional audio | Haptic feedback | Hand tracking tech | Up to 120 Hz Price history: Meta Quest 2's lowest previous previous price was $269 during last year's Black Friday, so it's never been this affordable before. Price comparison: Walmart: $249 | Best Buy: $249 Reviews: Our sister site Tom's Guide scored this VR headset 4/5 stars in their Meta Quest 2 review calling it, "the best all-around VR headset" - and I'd agree.

We're also tracking the best deals on the Meta Quest 2 as they happen, wherever you are in the world, all through Black Friday. You can find the latest offers on this excellent VR headset below.