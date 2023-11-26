I’m already feeling festive thanks to these delightful AI artworks

With November almost drawing to a close, it's time to get down to the good stuff and embrace the festive spirit. It seems that Microsoft is already in the holiday mood, recently launching a Christmas campaign that uses AI to create custom personalised artwork inspired by wholesome holiday stories.

Embracing Christmas traditions from across the globe, the campaign is a chance for everyone to share their holiday traditions, whether that's a traditional snowy white Christmas or a cosy campfire gathering. (If you'd like to create your own festive AI artwork, take a look at our collection of the best AI art generators).

The Italian 'Feast of the Seven Fishes' tradition doesn't typically feature Santa but it makes for a delightfully colourful art piece (Image credit: Microsoft)

Partnering with transmedia artist Ellie Pritts, the campaign is based on the unique memories and traditions of a diverse collective of people. With these precious stories, Pritts created AI prompts to transform into art pieces using Microsoft Designer. The diverse array of holiday-inspired art ranges from beautiful to borderline bizarre, but the personal quality of each piece is delightfully heartwarming.

“I want people to feel good about themselves as co-creators of their universe,” says Pritts on the Microsoft website. From origami art to felt patchwork style, Pritts' diverse approach to each personal story has resulted in a gorgeous collection of bespoke pieces that beautifully represent each individual story. The AI generator provides a unique experience for non-artists to create artwork that's both accessible and personalised – a refreshing use of AI technology given its rapid and sometimes concerning evolution.

I'm usually a little on the fence, but this campaign may have converted me to AI art. I love the personal touches that Pritts has included in the pieces and it's wonderful that each artwork is so unique, while still giving me that warm Christmassy feeling. You can create your own custom piece using Microsoft Bing's AI Image Creator, and there are handy tips on the Microsoft website.

