Microsoft really wants us to know it's ready to take on the MacBook Air

This could make things interesting for creatives.

Microsoft has been busy this week, announcing a slew of new AI tools as well as new Surface Laptops decked out with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips. And the company is making no secret of its direct competitor here. Yep, Microsoft really (really) wants to take the MacBook Air's crown.

Indeed, the company spent a whole day this week pitting the new Surface Pro models with ARM chips against M3 MacBook Air, with the results suggesting they beat Apple's offering in several areas including speed, chip performance and battery life. (For the lowdown on the latest MacBook Air, check out our M3 MacBook Air review.)

