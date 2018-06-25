New Banksy artworks discovered in Paris

Three new pieces of Banksy street art have been discovered in Paris, to join the three we already know about. And while eager Parisians are on the hunt for more, one of the pieces has already been vandalised.

Meanwhile, another mural in Budapest has been exposed as a fake. The artwork shows Prime Minister Viktor Orbán riding Thomas the Tank Engine, and features a copy of Banksy's signature.

This mural in Budapest has been exposed as a fake

In contrast, none of the Parisian works have been signed – in line with the rest of Banksy's most recent works. General opinion, as well as expert analysis, suggests these are genuine.

Banksy's 'blitz' on Paris combines highly politically charged works (many of the new designs take aim at France's tough anti-migrant policy, and president Emmanuel Macron's uncompromising approach to refugees coming into the country), and simpler artworks featuring Banksy's signature rats. Scroll down to see all six Parisian artworks.

The first of Banksy's trademark rats shows a shifty rodent sporting a Minnie Mouse bow.

Many of the rat designs interact with existing architectural features or graffiti in the capital. This one prepares to blow something up.

A third design shows a rat riding a cork that has been shot from a champagne bottle.

The three artworks discovered first take a more overt political angle. Here, a businessman saws of the leg off an obedient dog, before offering the eager pet a bone, with the saw still tucked behind his back. It seems to be a criticism of French politics.

This design references the famous portrait of Napoleon crossing the Alps to invade Italy. In it, the General's red cloak has been rearranged to cover his face, effectively blinding him. Napoleon is synonymous with French power and influence.

Some have noted the similarity between the cloak's arrangement and an Islamic headscarf, and speculated that this design is a comment on the controversial ban on the wearing of the niqāb in France.

In the final of the six designs, a young black girl sprays a pink patterned wallpaper design over a swastika. This artwork – a reimagining of 2008's Go Flock Yourself – has already been vandalised.

The design is located near the Porte de la Chapelle metro station – the location of Paris’ official refugee centre La Bulle, until it was finally dismantled for good in August 2017. The sleeping bag and teddy bear on the pavement next to the new design suggest this girl is also an immigrant, struggling with racism.

À peine quelques jours après sa découverte, l’œuvre de #Banksy Porte de La Chapelle déjà vandalisée ... Acte délibéré ou simple ignorance ? pic.twitter.com/5oSbApPt4SJune 25, 2018

In the above tweet, a French journalist questions whether the vandalism is a deliberate act or ignorance on the part of the vandal.

