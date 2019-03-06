Pantone launches new Metallics colour range

Looking to give your printed materials that extra dash of razzle dazzle to help them stand out from the crowd? Colour authority Pantone could have the solution. Its latest collection of eye-catching metallic colours aims to help designers attract attention.

Putting the 'lust' into 'lustre', Pantone Metallics consists of a whopping 655 metallic colours that are perfectly suited to printed packaging design, branding, logos, marketing materials and much more. This collection includes light, medium and dark hues, as well as must-have core colours such as gold, silver, platinum and (ahem) gun metal. See more in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 The Pantone Metallics Chips Book is on sale now Image 2 of 3 Colours are shown with gloss aqueous and speciality coatings Image 3 of 3 Each colour has its own coordinating number (because, Pantone)

You can see how the new range is organised with the Pantone Metallics Guide. This guide details both the 354 Packaging Metallics Colors and the 301 Commercial Graphics Metallics Colors. The nine base ink colours are also covered: there are two for Packaging Metallics and seven for Commercial Graphics Metallics.

Click on the arrows icon (top right of the image) to see more about how the Pantone Metallics Guide works

Because Pantone Metallics have been created by the experts in colour theory, you know that they're going to get you seen. In fact, Pantone's new metallic base ink, Rose Gold, has helped to formulate over 25 per cent of Pantone's new trend-driven colours.

To help designers get their heads around the new palettes, Pantone will release four metallic trend forecasts. You can already check out the first one, Artful Simplicity, which looks at how an upscale colour range of teal, cool greys and coppery golds can work together to create a style that "brings warmth and opulence".

"In our visual society, where we are option saturated, attention-scarce and design-obsessed, understanding how to leverage the power of colour to tell your story will help you better engage and create strong emotional connections with your target audience, and build greater brand equity in a marketplace where competition for share of mind, heart, and pocketbook is fierce," says Laurie Pressman, VP at the Pantone Color Institute.

Buy the Pantone Metallic Chips Book on the Pantone website.

Related articles: