The Dublin-Manhattan art portal proves why we can’t have nice things

By
published

“Inappropriate behaviour" leads to a momentary shutdown.

A view of the New York Portal
(Image credit: Portals Organisation)

The beauty of art is that it's deeply subjective – once it's out in the open, it's up to the world to interpret it. While conceptually it's all rather poetic, a recent art installation has proved that the art world isn't always as deep and nuanced as it seems.

Enter the Dublin-Manhattan Portal – a bizarre sculpture that links the two cities with real-time video screens. What could possibly go wrong? Turns out, just about everything. While it's refreshing to catch a break from the recent influx of AI art, the installation has spurred on cases of serial flashing and "inappropriate behaviour" – this is why we can't have nice things.

