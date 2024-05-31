NFL logos drawn by players are so funny they just had to be put on T-shirts

The best NFL logos are bold and distinctive, immediately identifying each team. But how well do the teams' own players know the designs, and how are their drawing skills?
It's become something of an annual tradition for the NFL to challenge rookies to draw their team logo from memory following each year's NFL draft. This year's challenge did not disappoint. The results were so good, some of them have even been put on T-shirts.
NFL Rookies trying to paint their new team's logo is too much 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ptenK597qiMay 24, 2024
As part of its annual tradition, the NFL asked select rookies to draw their team’s logo with no visual reference. They had to rely on memory alone. And while many sports logos have been simplified over the years (just check out the terrifying old Red Sox logo), many are still intricate enough to make both recalling them and drawing them a difficult task.
One of the highlights of this year's challenges was Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's Bronco logo. He can't avoid laughing when he shows it to the camera in the video above, but the illustration is now on T-Shirts being sold via Fanatics.
Picasso ain’t got nothin’ on these! 🎨 @NFL Rookies recently drew their new team logos from memory at @NFLPA Rookie Premiere, and now we’ve got the tees. Available exclusively at:https://t.co/6cjwJmlhvihttps://t.co/TJorNizhz9 pic.twitter.com/tcrJqiZlhKMay 28, 2024
"Stick to football guys," one person responded to the video on Twitter. "Somehow these are always way worse than what you would expect," someone else wrote. Others suggested the challenge is becoming one of their favourite NFL traditions.
For more logo memory high jinks see these football logos drawn from memory.
