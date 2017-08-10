Oil painted van Gogh movie unveils official trailer

The visually stunning film Loving Vincent has been a long time coming. We first covered the ambitious movie project, which tells the story of Vincent van Gogh through oil-painting animation, back when the initial teasers and trailers started to emerge. And now the official theatrical trailer has been released, we're getting a better idea of what to expect from this remarkable production.

Made up of 65,000 frames, each painted by hand, Loving Vincent is the work of 125 professional oil painters from around the world who have all converged on the production studios in Poland and Greece.

The film has been roughly two years in the making but the wait has been worth it. In the trailer we see van Gogh's iconic paintings flicker into life as we're taken on a journey through his turbulent life, accompanied by narration taken from the words of the people who knew him. Watch the stunning theatrical trailer for the first fully oil painted feature film, Loving Vincent, below.

Loving Vincent will hit cinema screens around the world from 22 September, with special screenings lined up at international film and animation festivals. Find dates near you and sign up to email alerts about the movie on the Loving Vincent website.

Related articles: