Stunning hand-painted animations bring Van Gogh to life

This stunning feature film has taken two years to make

The turbulent life of Vincent Van Gogh lead to the creation of some of history's most iconic artwork, with his paintings and ink drawings inspiring generations to pick up their best pencils and get into art. To celebrate the man and his art, over 100 artists have helped create "Loving Vincent," the world's first feature-length painted animation.

Produced by Breakthru Films and Trademark Films, "Loving Vincent" will feature 12 oil paintings per second to create an authentic animation experience. This of course requires a huge amount of work from the artists, but the stunning results bring Van Gogh's work to life in a way that's never been seen before.

Every single frame in this animation is a hand painted oil picture

Told from the point of view of the characters in Van Gogh's work, "Loving Vincent" interviews those closest to the painter and reconstructs the tragic events in the lead up to his death.

Drawing on over 120 of Van Gogh's greatest paintings and 800 letters, the research that has gone into "Loving Vincent" reflects the level of effort that has gone into the animation itself.

Characters from Van Gogh's paintings lead the film

To get a taste of what to expect from this stunning project, watch the film's trailer below.

